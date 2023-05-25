Health Workers To Begin Strike Friday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has tasked members to embark on an indefinite strike.

According to The PUNCH, Obinna Ogbonna, national vice-president of JOHESU, gave this directive on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja.

“It becomes imperative to inform you that since the federal government is yet to meet these demands, our members have been directed by the JOHESU National Executive Council to proceed on an indefinite strike action upon expiration of the ultimatum by midnight of May 25, 2023,” he said.



The African Examiner recalls that in a letter dated May 9, 2023, the leadership of JOHESU had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the federal government concerning alleged inconsistencies in the ongoing negotiations to change the consolidated health salary structure.

The union further disclosed that it is usual for the federal government to shift from the agreed terms and rules of engagement relating to non-discrimination in the determination of wages and benefit packages of health workers.

JOHESU, called for the adjustment of the health salary structure as discussed in the terms of the settlement of September 2017. It also called for the payment of peculiar allowance to health workers.



Other demands include, “payment of all withheld salaries of our members in Federal Medical Center in Owerri, Jos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital and their withheld April and May 2018 Salaries; speedy adjustment of retirement age from 60 – 65 years and the exclusion of some health workers in the payment of new hazard allowance as well as payment of COVID-19 allowance balance”.