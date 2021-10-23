W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Hoodlums Abduct 2 Kids Inside Mother’s Car In Akure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Ondo  State  has confirmed the abduction of two little girls of nursery and kindergarten classes and the stealing of their mother’s car in Akure.

DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State disclosed that the abduction took place on Friday night.

She said upon their return from an outing at about 8 p.m., the mother parked the car in front of her house and went out to open the gates leaving the two kids in the vehicle.



“Another car with three occupants suddenly drove up to her; some of the occupants collected her car keys and drove her car away with the kids inside.

“The anti-kidnapping section of the police is already on the trail of the assailants to rescue the two kids and recover the car,’’ DSP Odunlami said.

