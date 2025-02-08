House Of Reps To Probe NPA Over Mismanagement Of Public Assets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Public Assets Sub-committee of the House of Representatives has pledged to investigate alleged mismanagement of public assets under Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

In a statement in Abuja, Chairman of the sub-committee, Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka, said that the investigation was aimed at ensuring that public assets were properly maintained and utilised.

He said that the sub-committee would not hesitate to move for revocation of concession and lease agreement of any company found culpable.

The lawmaker said that the sub-committee, in the process of investigating, would invite all the stakeholders to appear and give account of their stewardship.

He listed the companies to appear before the sub-committee to include: Crown Flour Mill, GMT Nigeria Ltd., Management Enterprises Ltd. and Dangote Green View and Bulk Oil Terminal Company.

Others are: Asharami Energy, Leaders Marketing Agency, Nosak Agency Ltd., Oando Marketing Plc, Practoil Ltd., Reliable Firm Nigeria Ltd. and Standard Floor Mills.

Isiaka said that the committee would notify each of the companies on the specific date and time to appear before the committee at the National Assembly.