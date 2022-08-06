How Abiodun Won 2019 Gov Poll Through Rigging – Amosun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has stated that the present governor, Dapo Abiodun, won the 2019 election through rigging.

Amosun stated this on Friday in Abeokuta while speaking after receiving an award from the Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association.

It could be recalled that Amosun had supported Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement against Abiodun who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Abiodun emerged victorious against Akinlade with a margin of 19,517 votes. He polled 241,670 votes while Akinlade had 222,153 votes.

According to Amosun, the 2019 governorship election in the state was rigged to favour the incumbent governor.

Amosun said, “During the last election, thank God, Chief Osoba is here, I have said it, we won convincingly. They rigged, rigged, and ended up with 19,000.

“Some of them came to apologise to me. I can be mentioning names. We won that election. But I have moved on.

“We did our work. We will continue to do what we have to do. God will be with all of us.”