How I Helped Aregbesola, Fayemi, Mimiko Become Gov – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday paid a visit to the traditional rulers in the three senatorial district of Ondo State, seeking their support for his aspiration.

Speaking at the palace of the Deji of Akure, the former governor of Lagos State said he had helped many people in the country to achieve their political goals.

Among the beneficiaries of his political benevolence, Tinubu mentioned a former governor of Osun and Ondo States, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Dr Olusegun Mimiko respectively.

He also mentioned Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the President, Ma jor General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) among others .

Tinubu said, “I helped Mimiko got his mandate through court after two years that he was elected. I helped Fayemi get his mandate after three years. It took Aregbesola three years, 10 months, to get his mandate. We have helped many people like that.”