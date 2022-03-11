How Redeemed Christian Church Of God ‘Political Circular’ Tears Nigerians Apart

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A circular which has emerged online from a popular Pentecostal church, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), creating a directorate for politics and governance in the church has sparked social media debate as some Nigerians are of the view that there should be no connection between the pulpit and politics while some are of the view that politics shouldn’t be left in the hands of politicians alone.

African Examiner writes that the circular which emerged online on Friday was issued by the church and addressed to all regions, provinces, zones, and other levels of the church, saying that the directorate was established to aid its members who are interested in contesting for political offices.

The circular had the reference number RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA.MEMO/20/01/2022, and dated February 28, through its Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel) Pastor J. F. Odesola.

According to the church authorities, Timothy Olaniyan, a Pastor in Charge of Province (PICP) Lagos Province 12, will head this department.

The circular read partly: “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the office.

You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial Officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area, and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilize support for them when required.”

The mission further asked the regions and provinces to forward details of its nominated coordinators for the office to the Office of the Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel) of the mission.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the development. To some, the mission is trying to aid the rumored presidential ambition of Vice-President, Yemi Osibanjo, who is a pastor in the church. Also, Remi Tinubu, the wife of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has announced his intention to run for the presidency is also a pastor in Redeemed Christain Church of God.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

Alaramma 100%@a_hamman writes: “Now 2023 is getting more interesting with RCCG mobilizing #Political support for it’s #Christian members.”

NEFERTITI@firstladyship writes: “I laugh at those who think the RCCG is not a political wing of the APC.”

Farooq Kperogi@farooqkperogi writes: “RCCG’s Dangerous Foray into Politics for Osinbajo The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Nigeria’s most popular Pentecostal church where Yemi Osinbajo was (is?) a pastor, issued a Feb. 28, 2022, memo, which came to light today, that hints at a massive, ground-up political.”

Olaudah Equiano®@RealOlaudah writes: “Let us all continue to pretend that the RCCG as a church isn’t lopsided in leadership, and skewed towards a particular tribe, the Yoruba; despite the influx and goodwill of other ethnicities in the fold. How many of the core church leadership is from other ethnicities?”

OMOTAYO Of Lagos @Tee_Classiquem1 writes: “I can still remember how RCCG rally round Yemi Osinbajo and Remi Tinubu in 2015 and 19 respectively but we all know how it turns out, I am of a strong opinion that religion and politics should stay apart, allow people to make use of the mind of their own while selecting leaders.”

Stephen Angbulu@AngbuluStephen writes: “If you’re against the Redeemed Christian Church of God creating a Directorate of Politics and Governance to support its members vying for political offices in 2023, you may be part of Nigeria’s problems.”

Osaretin Victor Asemota@asemota writes: “Why must people die in every Nigerian election season? Because extreme selfishness doesn’t see human life as valuable. We just accept that this is the norm without questioning. I love this RCCG move. Let more sane people with conviction and backing of nonviolent movements join politics. “

Ayemojubar.js 𓃵@ayemojubar writes: “#RCCG: You and I have been complaining that churches are not getting involved in politics, now they are taking that bold step to mobilize and push their members into the space, we are still lamenting.”

Aisha Yesufu@AishaYesufu writes: “You see what RCCG has done? That is what religious bodies, organisations, professional bodies, trade unions, student unions, communities should be doing. Bring forth candidates.”

NEFERTITI@firstladyship writes: “RCCG In Politics is a cover for Yemi Osinbajo’s Presidential Bid. Faith-based organizations & politics should never mix. The church can guide the flock & admonish the politicians. But she shouldn’t get involved in active politics. Pantami. Mbaka & Bakare & are enough deterrents.”