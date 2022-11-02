How We’ll End Insurgency In Six Months – Shettima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, has revealed that if elected in 2023, the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu-led government will stop insurgency within six months and one year.

Shetttima disclosed this in a town hall meeting between Tinubu and the business community in Lagos.

“Within six months and one year, my leader (Tinubu) will mobilise the leadership to end this madness,” he said.

Also, the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stated that if elected in 2023, his administration will recruit more people in the armed forces, security services and police in order to tackle insecurity.

He said: “We shall enlist more people in the armed forces, security services and the police. Our forces will be given better tactical communications, mobility as well as improved aerial and ground surveillance capacity.

“Through these and other measures, we shall better identify, monitor, track, and defeat these evil groups where they are. They shall have no respite until they surrender or are utterly defeated.”