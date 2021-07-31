Hushpuppi To Be Sentenced In October –US Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California says that Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi, will be sentenced in October 2021.

The court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, disclosed this to one of our correspondents in an emailed enquiry on Friday.

Hushpuppi has recently pleaded guilty to various offences bordering on internet scam and money laundering, among others.

The court also confirmed that it ordered the FBI to arrest Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, for his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.

“A U.S. Magistrate Judge has issued arrest warrants for the defendants in the case, including Mr Kyari. This is standard operating procedure in nearly all of the criminal cases filed by this office.

"Hushpuppi is currently scheduled to be sentenced in late October," Mrozek stated.
























