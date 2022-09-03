I Didn’t Insult Wike – PDP Chair Ayu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu has refuted claims that he insulted Governor Nyesom Wike.

In a statement on Saturday, the former Senate President denied himself from social media posts that quoted him as insulting the Rivers helmsman.

Ayu, who posted some of the screenshots on his Twitter account, stated that the comments are “mischievous and senseless”.

“One post, from one Lawal Garba, purporting to be from me states that I said I cannot talk to a man who “cannot father a child!”

“Another post, with a photograph of Wike and a lady with some children claims that the governor is not “the biological father of his three kids.”

Ayu stated that nothing can be more diabolical and amateurish and going so low is neither in his character nor nature.

“I state, categorically and without equivocation, that the posts are completely false. Even the inelegant construction of the posts puts them beneath my personality.

“I never said anything after Wike’s statements the other day and do not intend to say anything in response”, the statement added.