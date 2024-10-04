I Don’t Know Bobrisky, Falana Replies Verydarkman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has announced that he has never met or known controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky and does not have any business transaction with him.

The African Examiner recalls that in a viral audio uploaded by a blogger, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky had alleged that he bribed some Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officials with N15 million for the agency to drop the money laundering charge.

In the recording, the crossdresser also claimed that her “godfather,” alongside the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, made sure that she served the six-month sentence in a private apartment and not in prison.

Speaking on this development, VeryDarkMan alleged that Falana got a presidential pardon for Bobrisky in exchange for N10 million.

However, VeryDarkMan, appearing before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions on Monday, apologised to the senior lawyer concerning his recent derogatory innuendos against him.

Falana, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, denied having any transaction with Bobrisky or ever meeting or speaking with the crossdresser.

He said: “Bobrisky never spoke to me, I have never met him, I do not know him from Adam. He was alleged to have spoken to my son Folarin (Falz).

“Yes, my son said this guy was appealing to people for assistance and called my son I think on May 4 this year – please can you give me N3 million to be placed in a special part of the prison, we call it the VIP section.

“My son asked him, are you calling me under the authorization of the superintendent of prisons? He said no – please don’t call me again, I am unable to assist you to bribe the prison authorities and be very careful since you are already in prison for an offence.

“Please if you are you are going to call me next time, you either do through the superintendent or you write a letter endorsed by the prison authorities and that was the last. Somebody now start releasing tapes somewhere and went out to lampoon and rather defame me by saying the guy has spoken to me.”