I Lost N15m Aquafina Investment Due To Spiritual Attack –Dr H20

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wisdom Alfred, better known as Dr H20, has stated that due to spiritual attack he lost a N15 million investment by bottled water company, Aquafina.

The African Examiner writes that Alfred became popular after a video of him passionately promoting Aquafina water at a busy bus garage in Onitsha, Anambra State, went viral.

His zeal and innovative style of advertising drew the interest of Nigerians and Aquafina, the bottled water brand fully sponsored his business with an investment worth millions of naira.

Dr H20 was given equipment, including machines, a generator, and a freezer, worth N8 million and an additional capital which brought the total investment to N15 million.

However, as things could turn out, Dr H20, in a now-viral interview stated that irrespective of the huge sum, he could not account for any of the money.

According to him, the business had collapsed mysteriously and it is the cause of spiritual forces.

He said: “I lost everything. Unfortunately, I was attacked. The business was worth about N8 million — they bought machines, a generator, and a freezer. I even informed one of the supervisors assigned to me by the company that I could not account for the money.

“I believe I was attacked spiritually. It is the truth. In fact, I’m alive today by God’s grace. I can’t explain what happened. I bought land for just over N1 million, and that was the only personal investment I made. From May 2024, I stopped stocking goods. It was so bad that even when I made sales, I couldn’t account for the money.”

He stated that even though he made sales, he discovered that he couldn’t manage or track the income and this led to the business’s financial collapse. This development made him confused until he sought out spiritual solutions for answers.

“Until I went the spiritual way, I didn’t realize it was not natural,” he added.

Alfred stated that he had informed Aquafina’s management about his present circumstances and he yet to receive any response. He is pleading for a second chance.

“I already told the management of Aquafina, but they are yet to get back to me. What I need now is a second chance. I am not proud of myself,” he added.