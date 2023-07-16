I Never Granted Interview Saying I’ll Run In 2027, Says Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, says he did not grant a media interview suggesting that he will run for the office of the President in 2027.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the former Anambra State governor lamented “an emerging pattern where fake media reports”.

Obi said the supposed interview never took place.

“The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the Federal Government. Both reports are bogus,” he tweeted.

Obi said he would continue to speak on topical national issues through recognised news and media outfits.

“My focus and that of the Obidient Movement will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria which we believe is possible.

“Our emphasis has never been on political positions or personal aggrandizement, but on putting the nation on the right footing and deepening our democracy by helping to elevate and empower the downtrodden in our society,” the LP presidential candidate said.

Obi came third in the election after the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Both Obi and Atiku are in court to challenge the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Tinubu won the poll.





