I Never Said Tinubu Is Super Politician –Obasanjo

Monday, October 10th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has debunked heaping praises of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

According to Obasanjo, from his experience, only military-trained personnel were good managers of people.

The rebuttal of Obasanjo was issued on Sunday by spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The former Nigerian leader stated that he could not have made any remark at the expense of his noble military profession.



The African Examiner writes that a viral WhatsApp message by a group, “National Patriots”, had alleged that the retired General described Tinubu as a super politician.

“If you are looking for a thoroughbred politician of masters class, visit Lagos Bourdillon,” he was quoted saying.

“I cannot disparage my noble profession for politics that has no formal training. This is false and fake,” he said.

