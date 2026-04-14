Ogun 2027: Iyabo Obasanjo Withdraws Governorship Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Iyabo Obasanjo has suspended her bid to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship election.

She announced the decision in a statement on Monday, citing the endorsement of Solomon Adeola as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obasanjo congratulated Adeola and wished him success, while also thanking party leaders for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process.

“Based on these developments, I have decided to suspend my gubernatorial aspiration,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to her supporters for their trust and support during her campaign.

Earlier on Monday, Dapo Abiodun announced Adeola as the APC’s preferred candidate to succeed him in 2027.

Abiodun said the decision followed consultations within the party and was aimed at ensuring unity and continuity.

Adeola currently serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and previously represented Lagos West before moving his political base to Ogun State.