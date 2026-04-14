Mahama: I Pray Daily for Nigeria to Get It Right

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – John Mahama has said he prays daily for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and achieve stability, stressing the strong ties between both countries.

Mahama spoke on Saturday in Accra at the 4th edition of the African Heritage Awards, where he was the Special Guest of Honour.

He described Ghana and Nigeria as closely connected nations, referring to them as “twins of the same mother,” with occasional rivalry only in areas like food and football.

According to him, Nigeria is of major importance to Ghana, especially in terms of security and regional stability.

“If Nigeria does well, Ghana does well,” Mahama said, noting that Nigeria’s large population makes its stability important to neighbouring countries.

He added that he prays regularly for Nigeria to “get its act together.”

Mahama also called for a change in how African countries manage their natural resources, urging leaders to prioritise local development over foreign interests.

He criticised the practice of giving large concessions to foreign companies, saying it often leads to wealth in isolated areas while many citizens remain poor.

The Ghanaian president said Africa must make better use of its natural resources, including minerals and oil, to create prosperity for its people.

He pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area as a positive step toward improving trade and economic growth across the continent.

Mahama concluded by saying that Africa’s future depends on strong leadership, cooperation among nations, and the effective use of its human and natural resources.