Obi: North Can Generate More Revenue Than Oil

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi has said he will prioritise the development of northern Nigeria, describing the region as the country’s greatest asset.

Obi made this known during an interview on Prime Time, a programme on Arise Television.

He said the north has vast economic potential, especially in agriculture, noting that Nigeria can generate more revenue from farming than from oil if the sector is properly developed.

According to him, large areas of uncultivated land in the region present an opportunity for economic growth.

Obi also expressed willingness to work with key northern political figures, including Nasir El-Rufai and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to achieve his plans.

On security, the former Anambra governor said tackling insecurity in the north requires addressing poverty and poor governance.

He said investment in agriculture, education, and healthcare would help reduce crime and improve stability in the region.

Obi added that the current security challenges are a result of years of leadership failure and called for decisive action to address the situation.

He also said he has been studying development models in other countries to understand how best to unlock the north’s potential.