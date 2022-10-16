I ‘ve No Party, Sanusi Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Saturday, disclosed to the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu that he has no political party.

Sanusi spoke in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria on the occasion of the seventh edition of KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency.

The ex-CBN governor lamented oil theft, Nigeria’s rising debt profile, unbalanced subsidy payment and soaring foreign exchange, amongst other monetary and economic challenges facing Nigeria at the moment.

He called for transparency and credibility in the management of the nation’s resources and demanded the unbundling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, saying the company is not a cash cow but should be run as an independent enterprise with high-level accountability.

Sanusi further urged states to free themselves of excessive reliance on the Federal Government.

“I keep repeating, hope you remember that I lost my job at the central bank for this same problem. It is not about a particular party. I have no party. My party is Nigeria. This is the problem we had in 2014. Asiwaju (Tinubu) knows my party is Nigeria,” he said whilst addressing the audience including Tinubu.

Sanusi, the keynote speaker, spoke on the topic, ‘Improving subnational resilience against global economic shocks’.

At the event, President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum. Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu, were also in attendance.