I Didnt Find It Funny Being Called ‘Jubril Of Sudan’ – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he didn’t find it funny in the viral joke that alleged that a certain Jubril from Sudan replaced him.

The President made this known during an event organised by his family and close associates to mark his 80th birthday on Friday.

Speaking in a documentary played at the event held at the State House Banquet Hall, President Buhari said, “I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still my best is not good enough. Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And there are some people who wants to be clever.”

Speaking on his rumoured death and purported replacement by a body double named ‘Jibril of Sudan,’ Buhari stated that the development was “not a funny joke”.

He said: “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

Asked if he found such jokes funny, he said, “No. It is not funny because those who made those statement, they just want to be cheeky.

They want to distract attention from the main issue. Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on”.