If Akeredolu Had Listened To Me He Could Have Still Be Alive – Betty Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ondo State First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has stated that her late husband, former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would still be alive if he had listened to her.

Betty stated this during an interview with Star News publisher, Olumide Akinrinlola, on Thursday as she disclosed that if her deceased husband had placed medical treatment over spiritual practices and his life could have been prolonged.

“What came out of their mountain climbing, blessed handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons? If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow,” she said.

Betty, a breast cancer survivor, talked about how her understanding of cancer biology and early detection made her establish the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria in 1997.

According to her, cancer should be viewed as a medical issue, not a spiritual attack.

“You cannot pray away breast cancer or any cancer at all,” she asserted.

Speaking on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration in Ondo State, she described it as “rudderless” as she spoke about concerns about a key appointment.