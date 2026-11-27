IG Suspends Wanted Declaration Against Obaigbena, Eight Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has suspended the wanted declaration against nine people, including media entrepreneur Nduka Obaigbena and Nestoil Managing Director Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, over an alleged threat to FirstBank Managing Director Olusegun Alebiosu.

The move came a day after Assistant Inspector-General Olohundare Jimoh declared them wanted.

Disu also ordered the case moved to the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja for what he called a thorough and impartial investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesman CSP Anthony Iniedu said the nine must report to the FID at the force headquarters in Abuja between November 26 and 30.

The wanted declaration is set aside pending the outcome of the investigation, he said, and the police promised to handle the matter professionally and according to the law.

The nine named are Henry Kayode Ojogho (Broron Limited), Emmanuel Iheagwazi (Necit Nigeria Limited), Eze David (Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited), Tope Shonubi (Sahara Group), Ernest and Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi (Nestoil), Emmanuel and Victoria Orim (Luzen Plaza) and Nduka Obaigbena (General Hydrocarbon Limited).

The case follows the delivery of a parcel to Alebiosu’s Lagos residence containing two rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

The Lagos State Police Command began an investigation. On November 24, Jimoh announced the nine as wanted.

The police said 10 people had been invited for questioning but only one responded.

Obaigbena, founder of THISDAY and ARISE News, rejected the declaration as a “desperate smear campaign.”

He reportedly said he received no police invitation and linked the dispute to financial disagreements involving FirstBank and General Hydrocarbon Limited.