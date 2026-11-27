(N EXAMINER) — The Katsina State Government has set up a nine-member committee to investigate a sexual assault allegation against the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar.

Retired Justice Amiru Sanusi will chair the panel. It has four weeks to submit its report.

The committee will question people connected to the case and review evidence.

Also, it will find out why a foreign tourist visited the palace, decide how far the emir is culpable, and recommend sanctions and ways to prevent a repeat.

The government asked the public not to pressure the panel or make statements that could prejudice its work.

The case began when a tourist, identified as Mirka, posted a video of her November 14 visit to the palace.

She alleged that the emir touched her inappropriately without her consent. The video drew reactions from rights groups and the public.

The state has since restricted the emir’s official engagements and travels. It has also ordered traditional rulers to get clearance before receiving foreign visitors.

The allegation has not been proven, and no response from the emir was reported.