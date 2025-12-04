Igbo-Etiti Council Boss Receives Enugu NUJ Best Chairman Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria, Dr. Eric Odo, has received the overall best chairman of the year award from the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Enugu state council.

He was presented with the award on Thursday in Enugu by the NUJ State Chairman, Mr Obinna Ogbuka during the 2025 Press Week held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Enugu.

Speaking after receiving the Best chairman of the year: “Champion of impactful development award”, the Council boss applauded the NUJ for identifying numerous projects his government had executed in the last one year.

The council boss reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to sustain the rapid development strides in the area.

He described the award as a call to deepen his administration’s efforts in infrastructure renewal, social services, economic empowerment, and community peacebuilding.

The council Chairman noted that the recognition was not just a personal one but a testament to the collective dedication of his team and the cooperation of the people of Igbo-Etiti.

According to him, his administration remains focused on delivering quality projects that have direct impact on the people of the council area.

“This award is a reminder that the work we are doing in Igbo-Etiti is visible, appreciated, and impactful.

“But more importantly, it challenges us to do even more for our people.

“I want to assure the people of Igbo-Etiti that this recognition will not make us relax but strengthens my resolve to continue delivering credible, measurable and inclusive development across every community.

“We are committed to sustaining our investments in water, education, health, social welfare, rural infrastructure and rural road interventions across various communities.

“These are the foundations of human development, and we will not relent until every community feels the full impact,” Odo hinted

Odo said the recognition by the NUJ reinforces his resolve to pursue even more people-centred projects and consolidate the positive transformation already taking shape in Igbo-Etiti.

“I deeply appreciate the Nigeria Union of Journalists for finding me worthy of this honour.

“It is a motivation for service, and I dedicate it to the hardworking people of Igbo-Etiti whose support has made our progress possible,” the council boss stressed.