Imo Govt. Denies Inviting Miyetti Allah Vigilante To The State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hope Uzodimma led Government in Imo State, South- East Nigeria, has dissociated itself from what it called a “fabricated story” that Miyette Allah vigilante has arrived the state to help security agencies fight crime.

Commissioner for Information in the State, Hon. Declan Emelumba in a statement made available to African Examiner via the governor’s Chief press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, said “at no time did the state government give any approval to the vigilante to operate in Imo as claimed by the story.

According to Emelumba, “the aim of the story which he said was authored by desperate opposition was to cause ethnic tension in the state.

“This is to alert Imo people that there is no truth in the story being circulated by the opposition which has become more desperate.

He insisted that ” the Government is not aware of any Miyetti Allah vigilante.

The statement pointed out that the name quoted by the fake story did not exist while the byline of the supposed author was also faked.

While urging Imo people to disregard the story, the commissioner said the Government will not hesitate to intimate them of any security arrangements it is making but certainly not outside established security agencies .

He however, warned purveyors of the fake news to be mindful of the consequences of their ill – advised action and desist forthwith.