IMO: Thugs Chase Akeredolu’s Wife From APC Primary Venue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Thugs, yesterday, invaded the venue of the primary conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect a candidate for Imo east senatorial district.

Betty, wife of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, who is one of the aspirants for the senatorial seat, was chased from the venue by the thugs.

Speaking with journalists at the Imo APC secretariat after security operatives brought the situation under control, Betty urged the national working committee (NWC) of the APC to reject any plan by the party in the state to present a consensus candidate for Imo east district.

According to her, no election has been conducted for the APC senatorial ticket for the area.

“I am pleading with the NWC of our party to know that any result coming from this kangaroo election from Imo state for Imo east senatorial district should be rejected. There was no election,” she said.

“I am not part of the consensus plan. Consensus my foot! Let’s go to the field. If I lose, I will accept it and congratulate the winner.”

Betty, who hails from Emeabiam in Owerri west LGA of the state is contesting against four other aspirants — Alex Mbata, Kemdi Opara, Jerry Chukwueke and Ugochukwu Nwachukwu.