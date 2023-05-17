Importation Of Goods Nigeria Can Produce Should Be Banned – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measures to protect local inventions, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has recommended the banning of all foreign goods that can be produced locally in Nigeria.

Addressing State House correspondents at the 71st Ministerial Media Briefing, Mamora expressed regret over the under-utilitised research works and inventions simply gathering dust in the various agencies because of lack of investors.

More fundamentally, he highlighted the challenge of protecting the intellectual property of the inventors as well as taking research outputs to the market. He therefore underpinned a resolve by lawmakers and the government to follow through with a legislation to compel protection of the inventions before pushing them to the market.

Admitting to the slow pace of the ministry, Mamora noted that the ministry would continue to engage with the relevant stakeholders, as it looks to strengthen synergies between research institutions and the market through investors.