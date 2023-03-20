INEC Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Lagos Governorship Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos state.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof Adenike Temidayo Oladiji said Sanwo-Olu scored 762,134 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour who garnered 312, 329 votes.

Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 149,805 votes.

Prof Oladiji who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State (FUTA) said Sanwo-Olu won the election with a landslide; winning in 19 out of the 20 local governments.

The LP flag bearer only defeated the APC candidate in Amuwo Odofin, where he secured 34,860 votes against the 17,576 votes scored by the governor.