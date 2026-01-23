Fubara Is APC Leader in Rivers, Says Bwala

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication, has said that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Bwala said President Tinubu agrees with the position of the APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, who recently stated that sitting governors lead the party in their states.

He spoke on Hard Copy, a Channels Television programme, amid the ongoing impeachment process against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly and the growing political tension between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Bwala said Wike, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cannot speak for the APC in Rivers State.

“Governor Fubara is the leader of the APC in Rivers State. Wike is not a member of the APC, so he cannot represent the party,” he said.

He added that while Wike may be regarded as a leader within the PDP in Rivers State, his influence does not extend to the APC.

Bwala said President Tinubu’s position is based on respect for party rules, due process and the rule of law.

He also addressed concerns about Wike’s influence within the federal government, saying the former governor has been “adequately compensated” but warned that national interest remains the priority.

“The president believes in rewarding people, but not at the expense of Nigeria,” Bwala said.

On the impeachment process, Bwala said it must follow constitutional and legal procedures, noting that court orders are currently stopping the move against the governor.

“Nobody should stop Governor Fubara from governing Rivers State,” he said.

Bwala added that President Tinubu believes all governors, regardless of party affiliation, should be allowed to carry out their duties without interference, stressing his commitment to democratic stability and constitutional order.