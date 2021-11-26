Insecurity: Controller Of Nigerian Correctional Service Harp On Synergy Among Security Agencies In The State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service Enugu state command, Mr Obiako Obinna Nicholas has stressed the need for synergy among security agencies in the state.

The Controller issued the statement through his Command’s public Relations officer PRO Monday Chukwu Emeka during a familiarization visit to the Enugu state police Commissioner Abubakar Lawal Daura.

Obiako, who recently assumed office in Enugu, has been on a familiarization visit of sisters security agency in the state.

He was at the police Headquarters Enugu in company of his management team where he commended the CP, for the cordial working relationship which is evident in police presence in all Correctional centers in the state.

The Controller, further solicited for more synergy to tackle security in the state.

Responding the Commissioner of police welcomed the controller and his team and commended him for reaching out and pledging his commitment to continually maintain the seamless relationship to ensure that Enugu state is safe.