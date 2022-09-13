Insecurity: Ondo Bans Okada, Nightclubbing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Subsequent increase in incidences of crime in the state, the Ondo State Government has restored its earlier ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles after 6 p.m.

It also ordered the closure of all nightclubs by midnight.

The government is demanding also that users of vehicles with tinted glasses must get permits.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Akogun Adeleye, in a statement on Tuesday said the measure was part of the government’s efforts to rid the state of criminals.

He said a ban has also been placed on the use of unregistered vehicles and the use of sticker number plates instead of car dealership-approved stickers.

“Accordingly, all security agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted,” Mr Adeleye, who is also the Corps Commander of Amotekun, said.

“The Government of Ondo State encourages all vehicle and motorcycle owners to register their vehicles/motorcycles as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly.

“The determination of the Administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to ensure the protection of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State remains a top priority.”