Falana Kicks Against 3-Year Jail Term For Man Who Stole Yam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has kicked against the three-year imprisonment of a 28-year-old auto mechanic, Akeem Jimoh, who was convicted for stealing yams worth N35,000 in Osun State.

The African Examiner writes that Akeem was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday by an Osogbo Chief Magistrate Court after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of theft he was accused of.

Asked why he committed the act, Jimoh stated that he stole the 17 tubers of yams because of hunger, and asked for mercy.

The presiding Magistrate, Muibah Olatunji, sentenced the offender to three years imprisonment with hard labour and without any option of fine.

Speaking concerning the development, stated that the sentencing policy in the country needs adjustment to make it more humane.

He was against why scarce public funds should be wasted to take care of convicts jailed for petty offences like that of Jimoh.

He said: “It is high time that the sentencing policy of the country was made humane. Why should the government be made to waste scarce public funds on the feeding, accommodation, and medical care for the convict who was jailed for stealing tubers of yams worth N35,000?

“The attention of judges and magistrates ought to be drawn to the fact that judicial officers in capitalist countries have stated that it is no longer a crime for the poor to steal food to feed themselves and their family members.

“Meanwhile, we have briefed a lawyer to file an appeal against the conviction and the three-year jail term of Akeem Jimoh.”