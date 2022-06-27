IPOB Calls For Sit-At-Home As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has announced Tuesday another sit-at-home in the Southeast.

IPOB stated that the sit-at-home order was to mark the court appearance of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group announced this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

It could be recalled that the normal Monday sit-at-home in the Southeast kept residents indoors as banks, markets, shops, and other commercial activities were shut down in Anambra and other states.

However, speaking with Powerful said: “Everybody knows that we announced last time that any day our leader will appear in court everybody will solidarize with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Therefore, tomorrow (Tuesday) will be sit-ay-home in Igbo land and other areas.”

Kanu will appear before Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court on Tuesday for the continuation of his trial.