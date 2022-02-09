IPOB -Sit – At Home Has Crippled South East Economy, Says ECCIMA President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(ECCIMA), Barr. Jasper Nduagwuike has expressed concern over the effect of the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB continued Monday sit- at home and insecurity challenges in the South East region.

Speaking with Newsmen in Enugu shortly after his investiture as the 16th President of ECCIMA, weekend, Nduagwuike stated that insecurity has left South East economy barren.

“Imagine an economy that does not work on Monday’s, what kind of economy is that? An economy that does not work 4 days in a week, what kind of economy is that? what kind of economy are we building?

“Unfortunately business is moving out of South East slowly, we had similar incident in Nnewi and before they knew what was happening, spare parts marketers have moved to Ladipo market in Lagos.

According to him, ” Ladipo market was not there before, it was the movement from Nnewi that created Ladipo market and nobody came back because once you leave, you have left .

“And again business is moving to Asaba, Uyo, Port harcourt, business is moving to states around South East, and South East is left barren due to insecurity.

The new ECCIMA boss, said “Before this problem started, Igbo’s have started coming back to establish in their states but with this situation, nobody want to come around again.

“If you asked them to bring their investment home, they will tell you that their investment is safe where they are , due to insecurity challenges in South East, they don’t want to come home and invest anymore, so something must be done about the security situation in the south east so that we can have a situation where the South East will thrive economically, politically and be stable again,” he said

On the forthcoming 2022 Enugu international trade fair, he assured that the trade fair will hold in Enugu this year despite the insecurity challenges

He disclosed that 4 countries have already indicated interest in participating in the trade fair assuring that it will be a wonderful outing.

On the believe that ECCIMA only organize trade fair, he said “it’s unfortunate that people now associate us to trade fair alone, but we do not engage in organizing trade fair alone “but we are set to move to excellence , visibility, and relevance so that government will consult us before they make the budget and also want our input in policies that they will make,” he said

Commenting on the abandoned trade fair complex, he said “for 32 years we have pleaded with the federal government but unfortunately, they’ve left us on our own to do what we can but by the Grace of God, we are ready to complete it.