It Is Better To Score Zero Votes In Primary Poll And Have Honour, Tunde Bakare Slams Tinubu Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tunde Bakare, the overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has stated that having zero votes with his true identity in the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was an honour to him.

Bakare stated this on Tuesday after comments credited to Femi Fani-Kayode, director of new media of the ruling party’s campaign council.

The African Examiner writes that the credentials and identity of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, have come under scrutiny.

In his state of the nation address on Sunday, Bakare stated that Nigerians should shun politicians who practice “emi lo kan” kind of politics because they do not intend to serve the people.

Replying to the cleric, Fani-Kayode tasked Nigerians to disregard him.

“Bakare got zero votes at the convention. With due respect to him, he is a political paperweight, a political neophyte,” the former minister of aviation had said.

Speaking in his church, Bakare was surprised why Fani-Kayode replied to him if he was a paperweight.

“Why are they then giving any thought to what I said? Maybe their alleged ‘paperweight’ is too heavy for them to carry,” the pastor said.

“Can someone tell these people that scoring zero in a primary election with one’s true identity and credentials intact as well as having original certificates from well-known schools: primary, secondary, colleges, and universities within and outside of this nation is a veritable badge of honor, absolutely legit and unquestionable.

“He said that I did a video asking members of our church to vote for their candidate and then turned around to ask them not to vote for him.

“Unfortunately, there is no such video containing such falsehood.”