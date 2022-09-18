Jandour, Funke Akindele Visit Owners Of Auctioned Vehicles In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran better known as Jandour and his running mate, Funke Akindele, have visited the homes of two owners of the recently auctioned vehicles in Lagos.

African Examiner recalls that on September 15, vehicles forfeited to the Lagos state government over traffic violations were auctioned.

During the event, traffic offenders cried as their vehicles were auctioned.

Reacting to this development, Jandour visited the homes of Lateef Kolapo and Osinachi Ndukwe, both drivers whose vehicles were auctioned on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, a media aide of the PDP candidate, Ndukwe, who drove against traffic was nabbed and imprisoned for three months after his car was impounded.

According to the statement, Ndukwe during his jail term lost his three-year-old daughter owing to lack of funds to cater for her health.

“Lateef Kolapo claimed that his mechanic drove his vehicle while he was ill and hospitalized. Osinachi Ndukwe said he was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment for driving against traffic and the vehicle was impounded,” the statement reads.

During his jail term, he lost his three-year-old daughter due to the non-availability of funds to cater for her health. After serving the jail term, his bus was auctioned and his means of survival gone.”

Adediran kicked against the Lagos government’s action for the harsh punishment against traffic offenders.

He said: “Earlier today, I and my running mate, Funke Akindele met with Mr. Osinachi Ndukwe, one of the victims of the recently auctioned 134 cars impounded for traffic offences by the Lagos State Government.”

He stated that although traffic violations will not be condoned if voted as governor, he will make sure that there is review of laws which enable the forfeiture of vehicles as punishment for traffic offences.

“JANDOR commiserated with Osinachi for his loss but kicked against reckless driving and violation of traffic laws. He however condemned the State government for the harsh punishment of taking the offenders’ means of livelihood,” the statement reads.

“The People’s Governor assured the residents of the state that violation of traffic laws will also not be condoned when he emerges as the governor of the state in the 2023 guber election but any legislation that takes away means of livelihood of the offenders will be reviewed.”