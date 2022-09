(JUST IN) : Buhari Leaves Orlu For Amaraku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Owerri-Orlu road.

He left the Banana Junction to Amaraku, Isiala Mbano LGA to inaugurate the first phase of Owerri-Okigwe road.

Shortly after, the President is expected to commission the House of Assembly complex.

Details Shortly…