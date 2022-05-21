(JUST IN) : Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa Council Chair, Driver

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have abducted Chairman of Keffi local government area in Nasarawa State, Hon Muhammad Baba Shehu and his driver.

The gunmen killed the police orderly of the chairman Sergeant Alhassan Habibu Nasir.

The incident occured along Gudi district of Akwanga local government around 6:30pm on Friday when the chairman was heading to Lafia.

The chairman attended the annual General Meeting (AGM) of Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA) at Government Collage Keffi and shortly after making his speech informed he was leaving for Lafia.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on his official vehicle as he approached Gudi, killing his police orderly and abducting him and the driver.

Gudi is the home town of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Spokesman of Nasarawa Police Command, ASP Ramhan Ramhan confirmed the incident .