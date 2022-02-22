JUST IN: Ngige Shifts Meeting With ASUU To 2pm

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has postponed the meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities earlier slated for 1 p.m today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to 2pm.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the ministry of labour and employment, Charles Akpan in Abuja.

Though Akpan did not explain why there was a change in meeting time, our correspondent learnt that the minister was trying to put things in order before attending to the union.

African Examiner had earlier reported that Ngige was scheduled to meet the National Executive Council of ASUU today at 1pm in his office at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

The aim of the meeting according to reports was to initiate a renegotiation process between the Federal Government and ASUU.

ASUU on Monday, February 14, 2022, had declared a four-week total strike over the failure of the government to implement some of the agreements it made with the union.

Details later…