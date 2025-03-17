JUST IN: Rivers Assembly Members Accuse Fubara, Deputy Of Gross Misconduct

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu of gross misconduct.

According to them, the action was in line with the Nigerian Constitution.

“In compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws, we the undersigned members of the Rivers State House of Assembly hereby forward to you a Notice of Gross Misconduct by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State in the performance of the functions of her office,” the notice obtained by Channels Television on Monday read.

