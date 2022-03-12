Juvenile Reformation : BTI Enugu To Synergies With NAPTIP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Controller of Corrections and principal, Nigerian Correctional Service Borstal Training institute Enugu, Mrs E. E. Ezenwanne has stressed the need for synergy between her organization and the National Agency for the prohibition in Trafficking in persons NAPTIP.

She stated this yesterday when she paid a working visit to the South – East zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Barrister Mrs. Nneka Adora Ajie at the Agency’s headquarters in Enugu.

Mrs. Ezenwanne said her visit to the Agency is the continuation of her Advocacy visit to stakeholder with a view to galvanizing support for the institute kick-off, as well as seek cooperation of the Agency in leveraging on the service the institute is providing where necessary.

According to her, especially in the area of young offenders Reformation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration.

Our Correspondent reports that part of the principal entourage is the Deputy controller of Corrections Mrs. Clementina Chukwu in charge of Non- Custodial who took time to brief the Zonal Commander of the function of her unit which includes Community service, Parol, Restorative justice and Mediation amongst others.

She explained that “this measures can be utilized by the Agency as may be directed by the court if the prosecution put that forward.

In her remark, the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Bar Mrs. Adora Ajie, had welcomed the Controller of Corrections and her team.

She told them that the Agency was conceived in 2003 and commenced operation in 2004 to tackle the menace of Human Trafficking and commended the Nigerian Correctional Service for its long working relationship with the Agency which has existed over the years.

The NAPTIP Enugu Zonal boss however, pledged to continue to ensure every juvenile the Agency encounter in expanding her operations is sent to Borstal Training institute through diligent prosecution in court of competent jurisdiction.

Highlights of the visit was exchange of souvenirs and a group photograph.