NGX Sees Modest 0.02% Rebound

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian stock market rebounded on Wednesday, recovering from previous losses with a 0.02 percent gain.

Specifically, the Nigeria Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalisation rose by N11 billion, or 0.02 per cent, to N67.179 trillion from N67.168 trillion.

The All-Share Index increased by 0.02 per cent, or 17 points, to close at 107,798.99, up from Tuesday’s 107,781.79.

As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return stood at 4.73 per cent.

On the gainers chart, UH Real Estate Investment Trust led with a 9.94 percent increase, closing at N44.25 per share.

Africa Prudential followed, rising by 9.90 per cent to N33.30 per share.

Caverton Offshore Support Group and Lasaco Assurance also saw gains of 9.87 per cent and 6.92 per cent, closing at N2.45 and N3.09 per share, respectively.

Investors traded 245,516,922 shares valued at N8.414 billion in 10,098 deals, compared to 363,516,922 shares worth N10.118 billion in 13,753 deals previously.

In terms of volume, Access Holdings led with 36.55 million shares, followed by Zenith Bank with 26.79 million shares and Sterling Financial Holdings with 11.25 million shares.

Jaiz Bank and AIICO also followed in trading volume. (NAN)