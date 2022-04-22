W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kenya’s Former President Mwai Kibaki Passes On At 90

Posted by African News, East/Central Africa, Latest News, News Around Africa Friday, April 22nd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third president from 2003 to 2013, has died aged 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday.

Kibaki is credited with reviving Kenya’s then ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that erupted following his disputed re-election in December 2007.

Kenyatta ordered a mourning period to honour Kibaki, during which flags will be flown at half-mast.



NAN

