Kenya’s Former President Mwai Kibaki Passes On At 90

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third president from 2003 to 2013, has died aged 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday.

Kibaki is credited with reviving Kenya’s then ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that erupted following his disputed re-election in December 2007.

Kenyatta ordered a mourning period to honour Kibaki, during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

NAN