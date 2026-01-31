Three Beheaded in Ebonyi Communal Clash, Governor Condemns Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi State police say three people were beheaded and another died from injuries during a communal clash in Edda Local Government Area.

Joshua Ukandu, spokesperson for the police command, told journalists that the violence erupted on January 29 when attackers from the Ndukwe community in Amasiri, Afikpo LGA, targeted Okporojọr village in Oso Edda.

Ukandu said several mud houses were burnt, a church building damaged, and harvested paddy rice destroyed. The clash is linked to a long-standing land dispute between the two communities.

“Upon receiving the report, the commissioner of police ordered tactical squads and PMF units to the area,” Ukandu said. “They have restored calm, and ten suspects have been arrested. Investigations are ongoing, and security will remain until the situation is fully resolved.”

Governor Francis Nwifuru condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric” and a “flagrant disregard for the sanctity of human life.” In a statement, he called for a thorough investigation and urged security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

The governor appealed to the affected community to avoid reprisals and assured support for the families of the victims. He also called on all communities in the state to embrace peace, noting that “no development will thrive in an atmosphere of violence and destruction.”