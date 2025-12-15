Kidnappers Abduct 18 Passengers on Benin–Akure Road

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kidnappers have abducted 18 passengers along the Benin–Akure highway near Obarenren village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident reportedly occurred last Saturday when the assailants, who were said to have fired sporadically, stopped an 18-seater commercial bus and forced the passengers into the surrounding bush.

Confirming the incident on Monday in Benin, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Eno Ikoedem, said a joint security operation involving the police and the Nigerian Army had been launched to rescue the victims.

According to him, a massive combing of the forest led to the rescue of 11 of the abducted passengers, while efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.

“The incident happened last Saturday. The passengers were travelling in an 18-seater Big Joe bus. We have been combing the bush in collaboration with the Nigerian Army,” Ikoedem said.

He added that no arrest had been made as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Niger State Police Command have arraigned eight suspected members of a child-trafficking syndicate before Minna Chief Magistrate Court I.

The suspects were arrested in Nasarawa State while allegedly in possession of children believed to have been stolen from different communities in Niger State.

Those arraigned include Leo Ugochukwu, Ngozi Ugochukwu, Henrietta Obiako, Rosemary Ogbulogo, Chiroma Onyaja, Vincent Emmanuel, Joy Ndife, and Olusegun Isaiah, all residents of Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory and parts of Nasarawa State.

They are facing eight-count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, child stealing, trafficking in persons, dealing in the sale of human beings, indecent treatment of children, wrongful confinement, and wrongful confinement in secret.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR) marked MMC/CMC/74/25, the offences are punishable under Sections 60(2)(a)(1), 211, 238, and 239 of the Niger State Penal Code Law.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakub Kuta, told the court that on November 5, 2025, at about 3:00 pm, one Victoria Ebunoha was arrested at Dikko Junction while allegedly in possession of three male children suspected to have been stolen.

He said Ebunoha confessed during interrogation that she stole the children from Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State and was heading to Nyanya in the FCT to sell them.

Further investigations, the prosecutor added, revealed that she allegedly stole seven other children from Lambata and Sabon Wuse areas, including children belonging to Mohammed Bala, Danlami Zhami, and Bello Usman.

The case was adjourned to a later date for further proceedings.