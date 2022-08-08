Kizz Daniel Arrested In Tanzania

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel has allegedly been arrested by the Tanzanian Police.

According to available information, Kizz Daniel was arrested for not showing up at his scheduled concert.

The singer was scheduled to perform at the Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in Tanzania on Sunday but did not appear at the venue.

Angry fans had taken to social media, expressing their frustration concerning the Singer’s failure to show up on Sunday.

Reports stated that the ‘Buga’ crooner declined to mount the stage because he allegedly forgot his traveling bag in Uganda and don’t want to wear borrowed clothes.

A viral video of the arrest showed the singer wearing a hooded jacket and being ushered into a police vehicle.