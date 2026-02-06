Kwara Attackers Will Not Go Unpunished –Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has said that those responsible for the recent killings in Kwara State will not go unpunished.

Tinubu made the statement on Thursday when Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara visited the State House in Abuja to discuss the attacks in Kaiama Local Government Area.

At least 75 residents were killed and several homes burned on Wednesday when attackers struck the Nuku and Woro communities. Governor Abdulrazaq said Islamic fundamentalists were behind the violence.

The president ordered the deployment of an army battalion to the area to restore security.

Tinubu described the attacks as “particularly disturbing” because the victims were targeted for refusing to join extremist beliefs. He called the attackers “heartless” for targeting civilians and praised the community members for standing against violence.

He said, “Nigeria will never surrender its people to extremism and terrorism masquerading as faith. I have directed federal and state agencies to provide immediate support to the affected communities and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. They will not go scot-free.”

The president also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and reassured the people and government of Kwara State that the federal government stands with them in defending communities and values.

There has been a recent rise in attacks on civilians in some northern and central states of Nigeria.