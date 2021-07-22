Lagos Announces Movement Restriction On Saturday As LG Poll Holds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has announced restriction of movement across the State between the hours of 8a.m and 3p.m on Saturday, 24th July, 2021.

This was contained in a press statement by the Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday.

Part of the statement read, “The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

"All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.
























