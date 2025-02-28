Lagos CP Defends Withdrawal Of Officers From VIPs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Moshood Jimoh, has stated that the withdrawal of police officers attached to eminent personalities is in the public interest.

He made this known while briefing journalists on Thursday at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

According to him, the ongoing audit of police personnel in Lagos aims to enhance public safety and is not influenced by any other considerations.

“Periodic audits of police personnel attached to VIPs and groups are a statutory police procedure, not limited to the Lagos State Police Command alone,” he said.

He explained that the exercise ensures accountability for police officers, their firearms, and other crime-fighting equipment under their possession.

Additionally, it guarantees that officers remain at their designated duty posts and that their firearms and equipment are not misused.

“As we speak, other police commands across the country are conducting similar audits without any issues,” he added.

The exercise also helps the command identify officers posted without approval or engaged in unauthorised duties so they can be withdrawn.

“Those with invalid approvals or on illegal duties will be redeployed to police posts, stations, divisions, and area commands to strengthen security across Lagos,” he said.

Jimoh emphasised that Lagos, with over 20 million residents, has fewer than 18,000 police officers and urgently needs more personnel at strategic locations.

“The command requires more officers at police stations and divisions to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property in the state,” he noted.

He confirmed that the audit of officers attached to Ms Mojisola Meranda had been completed, and her four armed personnel had been reinstated.

“The ongoing audit has been in progress for several days, with prominent individuals complying. It is not targeted at any specific person or group,” he clarified.

He urged those with no valid approval or unauthorised police attachments to revalidate their status or apply afresh to the Inspector-General of Police.

“For those still undergoing the audit, the outcome will determine the next steps regarding their police protection,” Jimoh stated.

He warned that police officers attached to individuals without valid approval would be withdrawn across the state.

The Special Protection Units (SPU) at Force Headquarters, he added, have been mandated to provide security coverage for Nigerians requiring police protection.

“Henceforth, all police personnel deployments for guard duties and personal protection will be centrally managed at the Force Headquarters,” he explained.

He noted that some approvals for police attachments in Lagos could not be traced or verified during the audit.

However, affected individuals could apply to the Inspector-General of Police for urgent consideration in line with police regulations.

Jimoh also confirmed that Mr Mudashiru Obasa had recently applied for police protection due to threats against his life and family, which was approved.

He stated that the command was unaware of how or when the Speaker’s office at the Lagos State House of Assembly was broken into.

“The command remains neutral in the matter and is committed to ensuring law, order, and public safety throughout Lagos,” he assured.

He appealed for calm, urging residents to continue their lawful activities peacefully.

“The police presence at the Lagos State House of Assembly has been reinforced with additional Mobile Force Units, Counter-Terrorism Units, and Special Protection Units,” he revealed.

Other reinforcements include Bomb Squads, conventional police teams, detectives, Armoured Personnel Carriers, and patrol teams to prevent any security breaches.

He clarified that the police are responsible for security outside the Assembly premises and do not interfere in political matters unless criminal activities are reported.

“The command will remain neutral and will not be involved in politics. Security at the State House of Assembly is under control, and normalcy has been restored,” he said.

Jimoh urged Lagos residents to continue their daily activities without fear, as the police are committed to maintaining law and order across the state. (NAN)