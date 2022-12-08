Land Grabbing: Enugu Natives Vow To Take Possession Of Ancestral Heritage From Monarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of Isi-Agu Development Union, Ugwuaji Awkunanaw village, Enugu South Council area of Enugu State, have vowed not to allow the traditional ruler of Obeagu Autonomous Community, Igwe Christopher Ikenga, to unlawfully take over their ancestral land and heritage.

Addressing Newsmen yesterday in Enugu on the lingering land dispute in the Community which is before the Court, Executive Committee members of the Town Union, alleged that Igwe Ikenga is using his son, a serving Senior police officer to harass and intimidate them out of their ancestral land which they inherited from their ancestors.

Chairman of Isi-Agu, Ugwuaji Development Union, (UDU), Chief Okwudili Ani; alongside the Secrteary, Joseph Onuh; former Chairman, Solomon Ugwu, and other past leaders who spoke to Newsmen on the happenings in their locality said Igwe Ikenga has made some people in their community to run away and some others he has sent to jail who dared question the way he has been percolating their land for personal gains.

The aggrieved villagers maintained that what they want, which is what they are equally seeking from the court is that they should be allowed to repossess their land for peace to reign, adding that no amount threat or intimidation by the Monarch and his police son will make them allow them collect what belongs to their people.

“Let us have possession of our land. We want to claim the ownership of our ancestral land,” the secretary, Onuh who read out their position paper to Newsmen said.

According to Onuh, Ugwuaji was one Community made up of six villages – Isi-Agu, Umunaugwu, Ndiaga, Umunnajiengene, Ochufu and Amauzam, before Ochufu and Amauzam were carved out and made Obeagu Autonomous Community under one late Igwe Reuben Awgu.

He added that trouble broke out in the community shortly after Igwe Christopher Ikenga was made Igwe and after their overall Igwe, Reuben Agwu died.

The Secretary noted that, prior to the emergency of Ikenga as a traditional ruler, they had land they owned communally and have been farming there and doing things together before Ikenga came and the cookie began to crumble.

“We the executives of Isi-Agu Development Union would like to react to the royal lies and daylight brigandage by Igwe Christopher Ikenga of Obeagu Amechi published on 29th November, 2022.

” This press briefing has become necessary after the Igwe Ikenga has further confirmed that he is not only a professional trickster but also a perfect liar by denying using all the government apparatus via his son who is a DSP to intimidate, harass, imprison and threaten the people of Isi-Agu all in the name of trying to forcibly collect their properties and seize same boasting that Isi-Agu has nobody and that they will do nothing.

“For clarity purpose, let me go down the history lane. The land known as part of Ndafe ini, Eshi ebie , Mgbala and Ofia nwaene, has from time immemorial been our ancestral land and heritage.

“We have been farming on this land, as Isi-Agu village when Ugwuaji has one single Igwe,” he went saying that it was Igwe Ikenga that brought confusion to the community that has led to court actions.

They maintained that unless Igwe Ikenga allows peace to reign by allowing them to get their ancestral land back, peace might continue to allude the community.

The natives also disclosed that one Emeka Ani who had earlier claimed to be Chairman of the area is an impostor, adding that such impersonation will soon land him in prison.

They Challenged him to tell the media and the world who handed over to him, and where his election was conducted

The Isiagu leaders, also showed to Journalists copy of the its Corporate Affairs Commission CAC registration.

But, Igwe Christopher Ikenga, had earlier in his reaction dismissed the allegations, saying he is not a land grabber, just as he said his son, Tochukwu the police officer has never intimidated the people with his position.

It would be recalled that some concerned natives in the locality , had petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the State Traditional Rulers Council, and the Police Service

Commission (PSC) over what they termed alleged encroachment, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of peace in their locality by Igwe Christopher Ikenga and his son, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.