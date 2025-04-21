Late Pope Francis Was An Advocate For The Voiceless, Vulnerable –Prof Ezeilo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and law professor, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has joined the world to express deep shock over the demise of Pope Francis, who she described as a “tireless advocate for the voiceless, vulnerable,and victimized

“Fare thee well, our Holy Father Pope Francis! A beacon of divine grace, a tireless advocate for the voiceless, vulnerable, victimized, and impoverished.

Reacting to the Pope’s death Monday via a statement she made available to newsmen in Enugu, Professor Ezeilo recalled how she met the late pontiff in 2013 at the Vatican.

“His life’s work, a testament to unwavering faith and devotion to God and humanity, will forever inspire Christendom and beyond.

“I had the profound honour of meeting Pope Francis in 2013 at the Vatican during the Interdenominational Conference he organized on Human Trafficking.

“At that time, I served as the UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children.

“One memory stands out vividly: an Argentine woman, rescued by Pope Francis himself when he was a Bishop in Argentina, shared how his intervention saved her life from the abyss of trafficking.

Our Correspondent reports that Christians all over the globe, including world leaders have continued to pay tributes to the Catholic Church of the passing of its leader who has been facing serious health challenges until his death at about 7:35 am, Monday, 21st, April, 2025 – an Easter Monday