Leadership Crisis Brew In Enugu ADC, Over Obedients alleged Move To Hijack Party’s Structure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Serious leadership crisis is currently brewing in the Enugu state chapter of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), over alleged move by supporters of the 2023 presidential Candidate of the Labour party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, to hijack the party structure in the state.

Recalled that the former Anambra state governor, recently defected to the Senator David Mark led opposition ADC from the Labour party, and seriously gearing up towards grabbing it’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Investigation by our Correspondent revealed that the development has created room for the emergence of factions in the party in the state, including those loyal to Ex-Nigeria’s Vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

While some are die hard supporters of the Peter Obi and Nenadi Usman Caretaker Committee led faction, some are still solidly behind former National Chairman of the party Chief Julius Abure, despite a recent court order sacking him from office.

A chieftain of the ADC in the state, who craved anonymity while speaking with our Correspondent on Thursday in Enugu on the crisis of confidence rocking the party in the state, accused a former governor of one of the South East state and a think-tank member of the obedient group of masterminding the alleged structure hijack for his selfish interest.

He accused the erstwhile Governor of engaging in anti party conducts since he joined the ADC, noting that he recently appeared in a national Television station where he openly canvased support for the re-election of the incumbent governor of Enugu state, Dr. Peter Mbah of the All progressives Congress APC.

The former governor who is a patron of the party is also accused of convening party meetings without recourse to the existing constituted Caretaker Committee Executive in the state, contrary to the ADC’s constitution.

“He has been undermining the party leadership structure in the state led by Chief Mrs. Stella Chukwuma” the Source stated.

According to the ADC stalwart, the ex-governor has not been pretending over his disposition to the re-election bid of Mbah in 2027, hence, he openly supports Mr. Peter Obi for presidency under ADC, and governor Mbah in APC.

The former governor he further claimed, is working tirelessly to single handedly cede Enugu state to one particular presidential Aspirant to the detriment of others for his selfish interest. “there is no doubt that he is a member of the Obedient tactical team.

He said the former governor is committed to advancing the re-election of the Enugu state governor Dr. Mbah, but against the ADC fronting a governorship flag bearer, what an irony”

“You cannot just wake up one day and say you want just only members of the Labour party from the Nenadi Usman faction to constitute the executives of ADC in Enugu state, because there is an existing leadership structure in the state, and numerous support groups as well.

“So, what is going on in Enugu ADC is a process of hijack, and if you speak with the former governor he will tell you that he has the consent of some members of the National working Committee (NWC) to do what he is doing in the state.

The Source added that “as far as we the members of the ADC in Enugu state are concerned, Chief Mrs. Stella Chukwuma is the state chairman of the party, and remains the leader of the party in Enugu state, and not a former governor who is a patron.

The Source therefore, urged the national leadership of the ADC to as a matter of urgency rise up and beam its search light on the Enugu state chapter of the party before it’s too late, because a stitch in time they say, saves nine.” the Source stated.

He equally accused the former governor of undermining the sixteen Organisational member Coordinating Committee In The 260 Electoral Wards, Seventeen local governments areas and , Three Senatorial districts, as well as the State Coordinating Committee.

Efforts, he said, to make the former governor realize that they are not part of the Labour party LP Obedients group, but Part of Enugu State ADC State Working /Executive Committee until the party Congress is held, has fallen on deaf ears.

He reiterated that they are fully committed to a strong United ADC that will contest Elections

He insisted that for the party to make any meaningful headway in the state, the needful must be done, “and that is the only way we can have a united active and competitive ADC State executive in Enugu state, for the interest of the party and all members.” He posited.